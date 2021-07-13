Bangladesh ease COVID-19 lock down for Muslim holiday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Bangladesh Tuesday eased the ongoing nationwide lock-down for a Muslim holiday set to be celebrated in the South Asian country on July 21-23, said a government notification.

"To celebrate Eid al-Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice), the government has relaxed all the COVID-19 restrictions from July 14 midnight to July 23 early morning," said the notification, adding: "But, in all situations people must stay alert, use face-masks and strictly follow health instructions." Bangladesh has been witnessing a spike in the pandemic for the last couple of days with the deadly Delta variant, first detected in neighboring India, spreading fast.

To stem the spread of the virus, the South Asian delta nation of nearly 170 million people imposed a countrywide lock-down from July 1 with the deployment of military forces.Bangladesh has so far registered 16,639 deaths and over 1.3 million infections.

The country has already administered more than 1.3 million jabs. Bangladesh started a nationwide vaccination drive this February by administering the British-Swedish jab manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. But in May, the country had to postpone the inoculation as India stopped shipment of vaccines due to internal crisis.