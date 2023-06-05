UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Exports Soar 26.61 Pct In May

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 01:40 PM

DHAKA, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) --:Bangladesh's exports in U.S. Dollar terms soared 26.61 percent in May compared with a year earlier, official data showed on Sunday.

With 4.85 billion Dollars export income in May, Bangladesh's total exports in the first 11 months of the current 2022-23 fiscal year (July 2022-June 2023) reached 50.53 billion dollars, up 7.

11 percent year on year, according to the country's Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data posted on its website.

Export income from readymade garment, which usually contributes 84 percent in the national export in a year, surged by 10.67 percent to 42.63 billion dollars in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year.

Bangladesh set its export target in 2022-23 fiscal year at 58 billion dollars, including 46.80 billion dollars from ready-made garment products, the EPB data showed.

