Bangladesh Extends COVID-19 Lockdown, Eases Restrictions On Transportation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 02:10 PM

Bangladesh extends COVID-19 lockdown, eases restrictions on transportation

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Bangladesh has extended the ongoing lockdown to May 30 but eased restrictions on transportation, which was suspended since last month to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh's Cabinet Division announced the decision in a circular on Sunday.

According to the latest circular, the government decided to resume public transport services on the condition of complying with the health rules from midnight Sunday.

To combat COVID-19, Bangladesh declared an eight-day strict lockdown effective from April 14 to April 21, which was later extended in phases to May 23.

Hotels and restaurants have also been kept out of the purview of the restrictions.

The easing of restrictions came after signs of slowing down in new cases and deaths in recent days.

On Saturday, the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported 1,028 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths, bringing the number of total cases to 787,726 and the death toll to 12,348.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.57 percent and the current recovery rate is 92.65 percent.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

