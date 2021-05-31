UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions Till June 6

DHAKA, May 31(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :-- The Bangladeshi government has extended the ongoing countrywide lockdown restrictions till June 6 to curb the recent spike of COVID-19 cases.

The Cabinet Division on Sunday issued a circular urging the authorities concerned to take necessary steps.

The Bangladeshi government on May 24 extended the countrywide lockdown to May 30, but eased restrictions on long-route public transport services, which were suspended since early last month.

The decision came amid a slowdown in the increase of new cases and fatalities in recent days.

The country's Directorate General of Health Services reported 1,444 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the nu

More Stories From Miscellaneous

