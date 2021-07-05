UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Extends COVID-19 "strict Lockdown" For Another Week

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Bangladesh extends COVID-19

DHAKA, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Bangladeshi government has extended the countrywide "strict lockdown" over COVID-19 for seven more days till the midnight of July 14.

The country's Cabinet Division made the announcement in a circular issued on Monday.

The lockdown came amid the surging COVID-19 positivity rate in parts of Bangladesh.

To combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Bangladesh declared a seven-day lockdown effective from July 1 with "strict measures".

The Cabinet Division in its latest order said all existing restrictions were extended in consideration of the current state of the pandemic which continued unabated in the country.

Bangladesh recorded its highest single-day toll of 153 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the tally to 15,065, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official data showed 8,661 more new cases were recorded, raising the total infections to 944,917.

Related Topics

Bangladesh July Sunday All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing N ..

21 minutes ago

Milkis has hit the town with its refreshing taste ..

26 minutes ago

Putin’s visit not scheduled: FO Spox

32 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi implements executiv ..

60 minutes ago

Russia reports 25,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deat ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,573 new COVID-19 cases, 1,527 reco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.