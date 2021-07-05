Bangladesh Extends COVID-19 "strict Lockdown" For Another Week

DHAKA, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Bangladeshi government has extended the countrywide "strict lockdown" over COVID-19 for seven more days till the midnight of July 14.

The country's Cabinet Division made the announcement in a circular issued on Monday.

The lockdown came amid the surging COVID-19 positivity rate in parts of Bangladesh.

To combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Bangladesh declared a seven-day lockdown effective from July 1 with "strict measures".

The Cabinet Division in its latest order said all existing restrictions were extended in consideration of the current state of the pandemic which continued unabated in the country.

Bangladesh recorded its highest single-day toll of 153 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the tally to 15,065, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official data showed 8,661 more new cases were recorded, raising the total infections to 944,917.