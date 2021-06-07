UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Extends Lockdown As Indian Strain Infects 7 More

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

Bangladesh extends lockdown as Indian strain infects 7 more

DHAKA, Bangladesh , 7 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :- Bangladesh extended its countrywide lockdown for another 10 days on Monday, with particular concern for districts along the border with India, from which the "Delta strain" of COVID-19 has spread to other countries.

The Cabinet issued a notification extending the current two-month lockdown until June 16, which was imposed on April 5 after the second coronavirus wave hit the country hard, claiming hundreds of lives.

Since then, the government has tightened restrictions on public gatherings, including social, political, and religious events, as well as measures on restaurants, tourist attractions, resorts, and community centers during the lockdown period.

Following the latest notification, local authorities have placed seven districts bordering India under complete lockdown.

In the last week, the border district of Rajshahi has witnessed a 55% increase in COVID-19-related casualties, whereas the entire country has reported a 25% increase in the fatality ratio.

Meanwhile, as the lockdown was extended, educational institutions also will not reopen on the scheduled date of June 13, the deputy education minister told the media.

Related Topics

India Bangladesh Education Rajshahi April June Border Media From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir says he is all set to pick up wickets ..

5 minutes ago

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching prac ..

28 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.21 a barrel F ..

46 minutes ago

S&amp;P assigns ‘AA-’ issuer rating to Emirate ..

1 hour ago

Hania Aamir expresses heart-touching note after be ..

1 hour ago

All public, private educational institutions reope ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.