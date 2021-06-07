Bangladesh extends lockdown as Indian strain infects 7 more

DHAKA, Bangladesh , 7 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :- Bangladesh extended its countrywide lockdown for another 10 days on Monday, with particular concern for districts along the border with India, from which the "Delta strain" of COVID-19 has spread to other countries.

The Cabinet issued a notification extending the current two-month lockdown until June 16, which was imposed on April 5 after the second coronavirus wave hit the country hard, claiming hundreds of lives.

Since then, the government has tightened restrictions on public gatherings, including social, political, and religious events, as well as measures on restaurants, tourist attractions, resorts, and community centers during the lockdown period.

Following the latest notification, local authorities have placed seven districts bordering India under complete lockdown.

In the last week, the border district of Rajshahi has witnessed a 55% increase in COVID-19-related casualties, whereas the entire country has reported a 25% increase in the fatality ratio.

Meanwhile, as the lockdown was extended, educational institutions also will not reopen on the scheduled date of June 13, the deputy education minister told the media.