Bangladesh Extends Special Campaign To Administer 1st COVID-19 Dose Amid Growing Demand

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2022 | 03:00 PM

DHAKA, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) --:The Bangladeshi government has decided to extend the ongoing special campaign to administer the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by two days to Feb. 28 amid a rising demand, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said.

As part of its relentless efforts to rein in the coronavirus outbreak, the Bangladeshi government previously decided to hold a day-long countrywide mass vaccination campaign on Saturday with a view to vaccinating 10 million people with the first dose.

Nearly 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country, and more than half of vaccines administered in the country were China's Sinopharm.

According to a statement received on Friday night from the government's Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 195,081,035 vaccine doses, including 102,115,689 Sinopharm vaccine doses, had been administered across Bangladesh as of Friday.

