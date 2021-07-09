UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Factory Fire Kills 43: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

Bangladesh factory fire kills 43: police

Rupganj, Bangladesh, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :A fire in a Bangladesh food factory killed at least 43 people, police said Friday, as emergency services brought out bodies even as the building was still in flames.

The blaze broke out in the factory in Rupganj, near Dhaka, on Thursday afternoon and was still burning nearly 24 hours later. Many of the 30 injured leapt for their lives from upper floors in the complex.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Bangladesh Dhaka From

Recent Stories

‘Ghabrana Nahi,’: Babar Azam motivates teammat ..

9 minutes ago

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

49 minutes ago

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

2 hours ago

India records 43,393 new COVID-19 cases, 911 death ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.