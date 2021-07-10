UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Factory Owner Held After 52 Die In Fire

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Bangladesh factory owner held after 52 die in fire

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Bangladesh police on Saturday arrested for murder the owner of a factory where 52 people died, as it emerged that children as young as 11 had been working there.

Police said the owner was among seven people detained after the inferno broke out Thursday in the Dhaka suburbs and took more than a day to control. A separate inquiry has been launched into the use of child labour at the food factory.

Related Topics

Murder Police Bangladesh Died Young Dhaka Labour

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Culture organises cultural and arti ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 35 deaths due to COVID-19 in last ..

1 hour ago

Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor all set to share screen ..

1 hour ago

Netflix's biggest movie 'Red Notice' to be release ..

2 hours ago

UAE suspends flights from Indonesia, Afghanistan

2 hours ago

Inter exams start in Punjab, KP and Islamabad amid ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.