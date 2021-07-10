Bangladesh factory owner held after 52 die in fire

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Bangladesh police on Saturday arrested for murder the owner of a factory where 52 people died, as it emerged that children as young as 11 had been working there.

Police said the owner was among seven people detained after the inferno broke out Thursday in the Dhaka suburbs and took more than a day to control. A separate inquiry has been launched into the use of child labour at the food factory.