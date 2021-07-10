UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Factory Owner Held After Fire Kills 52

Sumaira FH 36 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Bangladesh factory owner held after fire kills 52

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The owner of a factory where 52 people died in a fire was arrested for murder Saturday along with seven others, as it emerged that children as young as 11 had been working there.

Police said Abul Hashem and four of his sons were among eight people detained over the inferno, which broke out Thursday and raged for more than a day.

A separate inquiry has been launched into the use of child labour at the food factory.

Jayedul Alam, police chief for Narayanganj district where the factory is located, said the entrance had been padlocked at the time of the blaze and the factory breached multiple safety regulations.

"It was a deliberate murder," the police chief told AFP.

All eight people detained face murder charges.

Before his arrest, Hashem told the Daily Star newspaper the fire "may have been a result of workers' carelessness", suggesting a discarded cigarette could have sparked the carnage.

Emergency services found 48 of the bodies on the third floor of the Hashem Food and Beverage factory in Rupganj, an industrial town outside Dhaka.

The fire department said the exit door to the main staircase had been padlocked and highly flammable chemicals and plastics had been stored in the building.

Monnujan Sufian, state minister for labour, said inquiries had begun into the use of child workers at the factory.

