Bangladesh launches campaign to distribute vitamin A capsules to around 22 mln children

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Bangladesh has launched a countrywide campaign to distribute vitamin A capsules to around 22 million children between six months and five years of age.

A total of 40,000 health workers have been deployed to over 100,000 permanent and makeshift centers across the country to make the campaign a success.

Parents were seen to take their kids to the centers in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country since Sunday morning to get the vitamin A capsules.

Bangladeshi Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque had earlier said the government's target is to distribute capsules to around 22 million children across the country.