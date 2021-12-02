UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Mayor Arrested For Refusing Mural Of PM's Father

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:00 AM

Bangladesh mayor arrested for refusing mural of PM's father

Dhaka, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A Bangladesh mayor who refused to permit a mural depicting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's father on religious grounds was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was independent Bangladesh's first leader and since his daughter took power in 2009, authorities have erected more than 1,000 murals and monuments to venerate him.

Scores of people have also been charged for defaming him under the country's notorious internet laws, which rights groups say have been used by Hasina to silence dissent.

Abbas Ali, the mayor of western Rajshahi city, found himself in the spotlight last month after an audio clip of his comments against a proposed Mujib mural went viral.

"This is not correct according to Islamic sharia," he had said.

"That's why I won't keep it. I will build everything as it's planned, except for this last part." Islamic traditions forbid depictions of people in murals or statues as part of the religion's restrictions against idolatry.

His comments triggered protests in his home town. The mayor initially claimed the clip was fake, but later apologised on Facebook and fled town.

Police arrested Ali from a hotel in the capital Dhaka on Wednesday, spokesman Khandaker Al Moin told AFP.

"He admitted he made the comment. He was absconding in different hotels in Dhaka since November 23. We had information that he's planning to flee the country," he added.

The case follows last month's sacking by Hasina of Zahagir Alam, the mayor of the industrial city of Gazipur, after he allegedly defamed Rahman.

Both Alam and Ali were members of Hasina's ruling Awami League party.

Mujib led his country to independence from Pakistan in 1971 after a horrific nine-month war that Bangladesh says killed as many as three million and displaced many more.

He was assassinated four years later along with most of his family.

Under his daughter Hasina, 74, activists say the human rights situation in Bangladesh has deteriorated sharply, with clampdowns on free expression that have seen hundreds of journalists and activists arrested.

Hasina's main political opposition has been crippled with its chief and her arch-rival Khaleda Zia jailed for corruption.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Prime Minister Internet Police Bangladesh Facebook Hotel Rajshahi Dhaka Independence November Family From Million Opposition

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.