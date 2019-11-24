UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Need More Top Level Tests, Says Mominul

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 08:21 PM

Bangladesh need more top level Tests, says Mominul

Kolkata, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque said Sunday that playing more Tests against top sides was the only way forward after they suffered a crushing loss to India in a day-night Test.

The tourists went down by an innings and 46 runs in Kolkata to be whitewashed in the two-match series.

The defeat comes after Bangladesh, led then by Shakib Al Hasan, lost a home Test to Afghanistan in September.

Mominul feels things will improve next year, however, with Bangladesh scheduled to play around 10 Tests -- including against Australia and New Zealand.

"Everyone knows that we don't play a lot of Tests... so I think we can overcome these issues," Mominul told reporters.

He offered no explanation for the drubbing, saying: "There's no room for excuses. Losers give excuses. I am not giving it." Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests in Pakistan in January, but the tour is still in doubt due to security concerns.

Bangladesh pulled off memorable wins against England and Australia in 2016 and 2017 but have won just 13 Tests since playing their first in 2000 against India in Dhaka.

"I think we will improve. There are more sporting wickets in domestic matches and pace bowlers are coming up," said Mominul.

"So I think we are on the right track." Bangladesh had a troubled build-up to a series after regular skipper Shakib was banned for two years, with one year suspended, for failing to report bookie approaches.

The touring side also missed prolific opener Tamim Iqbal who took a break due to family reasons.

"We have been missing them since the start of the series. But we shouldn't use it as an excuse," said Mominul.

"Opportunities opened up for others. It was an opportunity for me as a captain. But we couldn't grab those opportunities."

