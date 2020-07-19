UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh, Nepal Warn Of Rising Rivers As Monsoon Toll Rises

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 07:10 PM

Bangladesh, Nepal warn of rising rivers as monsoon toll rises

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The death toll from heavy monsoon rains across South Asia has climbed to nearly 200, officials said Sunday, as Bangladesh and Nepal warned that rising waters would bring further flooding.

Torrential rains during the monsoon season between June and September trigger floods, landslides and lightning strikes across the region, with hundreds dying every year.

Officials in Bangladesh said at least 67 people had died and another 2.6 million had been affected by swollen rivers bursting their banks and inundating villages over the past two weeks.

"Of the total, 55 people have died from drowning and eight from lighting strikes," Bangladesh health department spokeswoman Ayesha Akther told AFP.

"The flood situation improved in the last few days. But now rivers are again rising in the north," the country's Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre chief Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan added.

Bhuiyan said rivers were rising in the country's north after a fresh deluge of rainfall.

A third of Bangladesh is underwater and authorities have warned up to 40 percent of the flood-prone South Asian nation could be inundated.

In Nepal, 79 people have died and 46 are missing after floods and landslides, with the government warning of rising river levels over the next three days.

Floods killed another 45 people across India's northeastern Assam state in the last two weeks, officials said.

More than 100 animals in Assam's World Heritage-listed Kaziranga National Park -- home to two-thirds of the world's remaining one-horned rhinos -- have died in the floods.

Related Topics

India World Bangladesh Flood Died Nepal June September Sunday From Government Asia Million Rains

Recent Stories

Road to Red Planet: UAE’s contribution to humani ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

1 hour ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

2 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.