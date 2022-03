Bangladesh opt to bat in first Afghan T20I

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dhaka, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat in the first Twenty20 international of a two-match series against Afghanistan on Thursday.

Bangladesh handed opening batsman Munim Shahriar a T20 debut for the match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh: Liton Das (w), Mohammad Naim, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful islam.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Mujib ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)tv Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)Match Referee: Akhtar Ahmad (BAN).