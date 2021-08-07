UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Opt To Bat In Fourth T20 Against Australia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Bangladesh opt to bat in fourth T20 against Australia

Dhaka, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat in his team's bid to extend their unbeatable lead in the fourth Twenty20 international against Australia on Saturday.

The hosts remain unchanged from their third successive win on Friday that sealed their first ever series victory over Australia in Dhaka.

Australia, led by Matthew Wade, have made two changes as they look for their first win in the five-match series.

Andrew Tye and Mitchell Swepson have been included in place of Nathan Ellis, who took a hat-trick in the last match, and Adam Zampa.

Bangladeshi team comprises on Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful islam and Nasum Ahmed Australia's squad includes Ben McDermott, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade (capt/wk), Ashton Agar, Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Masudur Rahman (BAN) tv umpire: Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)fk/axn

Related Topics

Australia Bangladesh Dhaka Rashid Lead Mitchell Mahmudullah Shakib Al Hasan Soumya Sarkar Tanvir Ahmed Mustafizur Rahman Nurul Hasan Adam Zampa Christian TV From

Recent Stories

59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

27 minutes ago
 Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s f ..

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm

42 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted dr ..

Abu Dhabi Police issues 27,076 &#039;distracted driving&#039; violations in H1 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Parliamentarians urged to ensure easy access to in ..

Parliamentarians urged to ensure easy access to information on violence against ..

46 minutes ago
 Russia's Freestyle Wrestler Rashidov Wins Olympic ..

Russia's Freestyle Wrestler Rashidov Wins Olympic Bronze in Men's 65 Kg Weight C ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Post opens Amazon Facilitation Centers in ..

Pakistan Post opens Amazon Facilitation Centers in various major cities

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.