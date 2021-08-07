Bangladesh opt to bat in fourth T20 against Australia

Dhaka, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat in his team's bid to extend their unbeatable lead in the fourth Twenty20 international against Australia on Saturday.

The hosts remain unchanged from their third successive win on Friday that sealed their first ever series victory over Australia in Dhaka.

Australia, led by Matthew Wade, have made two changes as they look for their first win in the five-match series.

Andrew Tye and Mitchell Swepson have been included in place of Nathan Ellis, who took a hat-trick in the last match, and Adam Zampa.

Bangladeshi team comprises on Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful islam and Nasum Ahmed Australia's squad includes Ben McDermott, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade (capt/wk), Ashton Agar, Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Masudur Rahman (BAN) tv umpire: Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)fk/axn