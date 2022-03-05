UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Opt To Bat In Second Afghan T20I

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Bangladesh opt to bat in second Afghan T20I

Dhaka, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Twenty20 international against Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning Thursday's opening encounter by 61 runs.

Mushfiqur Rahim returned to the Bangladesh squad for his 100th T20I after missing the first game due to injury. Batsman Yasir Ali made the way for him.

Afghanistan brought two changes replacing Mujib ur Rahman and Qais Ahmad with Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani.

Teams: Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful islam.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Masudur Rahman (BAN).

TV umpire: Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)Match referee: Akhtar Ahmad (BAN)

>