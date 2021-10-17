Bangladesh opt to bowl against Scotland in T20 World Cup

Muscat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Scotland on day one of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

It is the second match of the day at the Al Amerat ground outside Muscat after Oman beat debutants Papua New Guinea in the opener.

"Looks like a good wicket, with plenty of runs, but we would like to chase it down, because of the dew," Mahmudullah said at the toss.

The Tigers will have to fight it out with the associate nations in round one to secure a berth with the heavyweights in the Super 12 stage.

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said his team has covered their bases in their fourth appearance at T20's biggest tournament.

"We were happy either way, we are good with batting first.

You get to put runs on the board," said Coetzer.

"There might be a bit of dew around, but you have got to bat well and deal with the pressure (in the second innings). We have everything covered." Teams Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (capt), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)