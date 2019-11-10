UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Opt To Bowl In Series Decider Against India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 10:50 PM

Bangladesh opt to bowl in series decider against India

Nagpur, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and deciding Twenty20 international against India in Nagpur on Sunday.

The tourists have made one change from their previous loss of the series that is tied at 1-1. Batsman Mohammed Mithun comes in to the side in place of injured Mosaddek Hossain.

"Wicket looks good, but India is a good chasing side," Mahmudullah said at the toss.

"Dew could come into play as well. We started well in Rajkot (second match), but need to keep up momentum in the middle overs." India have also made one change to their starting line-up, with Krunal Pandya making way for Manish Pandey.

India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that he would have chosen to bowl as well despite eight of the 11 T20 matches played at the Nagpur stadium have been won by the team batting first.

"Teams batting first have posted targets and have managed to defend it, possibly because of the slowness of the pitch. Still have to be good on the day and hope we can post a good score," he said.

Teams India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mohammed Mithun, Aminul islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain Umpires: CK Nandan (IND), Anil Chaudhary (IND)tv Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

India Injured T20 Bangladesh Washington Rajkot Nagpur Al-Amin Hossain Mahmudullah Mushfiqur Rahim Shafiul Islam Soumya Sarkar KL Rahul Mustafizur Rahman Manish Pandey Khaleel Ahmed Shreyas Iyer Rishabh Pant Krunal Pandya Deepak Chahar Yuzvendra Chahal Ranjan Madugalle Sunday Post TV From

Recent Stories

Emirates Policy Centre Academy launched in Abu Dha ..

41 minutes ago

AI helping UAE in better planning its future:Omar ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Charity International&#039;s water project ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 412,562 C ..

56 minutes ago

28 million commuters lifted by Dubai Tram since la ..

1 hour ago

Largest-ever ADIPEC opens in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.