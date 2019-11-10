Bangladesh opt to bowl in series decider against India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nagpur, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and deciding Twenty20 international against India in Nagpur on Sunday.

The tourists have made one change from their previous loss of the series that is tied at 1-1. Batsman Mohammed Mithun comes in to the side in place of injured Mosaddek Hossain.

"Wicket looks good, but India is a good chasing side," Mahmudullah said at the toss.

"Dew could come into play as well. We started well in Rajkot (second match), but need to keep up momentum in the middle overs." India have also made one change to their starting line-up, with Krunal Pandya making way for Manish Pandey.

India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that he would have chosen to bowl as well despite eight of the 11 T20 matches played at the Nagpur stadium have been won by the team batting first.

"Teams batting first have posted targets and have managed to defend it, possibly because of the slowness of the pitch. Still have to be good on the day and hope we can post a good score," he said.

Teams India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mohammed Mithun, Aminul islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain Umpires: CK Nandan (IND), Anil Chaudhary (IND)tv Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)