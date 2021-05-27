UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Out Of Danger After Thousands Affected By Cyclone

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 12:10 PM

Bangladesh out of danger after thousands affected by cyclone

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :- Powerful Cyclone Yaas battered Bangladesh on Wednesday, affecting 27 subdistricts of nine southern coastal districts, according to official sources.

Most of the impacted areas were inundated by a tidal surge spawned by the cyclone that affected croplands, homes, roads, bridges and cattle, said a statement issued by the country's Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.

At a press briefing late Wednesday, however, State Minister Md Enamur Rahman said the country is now out of danger.

"Bangladesh is now fully out of the impacts of Cyclone Yaas," Rahman said, adding 76,000 volunteers along with members of the Bangladesh Scouts, Red Crescent Society and Ansar VDP, a paramilitary auxiliary force, were prepared to serve people.

Regular police forces also monitored disciplinary measures at all cyclone shelters, where people were given sufficient amounts of hand sanitizer and facemasks to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"As the severe cyclone did not hit Bangladesh heavily, most of the people left the cyclone shelters by Wednesday night," he added.

