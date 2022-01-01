Bangladesh put New Zealand into bat

(@FahadShabbir)

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, JKan 01 , 2022 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the first Test at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Bowl first is the standard option on New Zealand's green wickets, and Black Caps captain Tom Latham admitted being put into bat was not what he wanted.

"We obviously know it's going to be a little bit challenging early on and that's what's expected of New Zealand wickets," Latham said.

Devon Conway returns to the New Zealand side having recovered from his self-inflicted broken hand, while spinner Rachin Ravindra was preferred over seamer Daryl Mitchell for the all-rounder slot, with fine weather expected to bake the wicket as the Test progresses.

Bangladesh, who have lost all nine Tests they have played in New Zealand, have preferred Yasir Ali and Shoriful Aslam over Taijul islam and Abu Jayed.

Teams New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Will Young, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Aslam, Ebadot Hossain.

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Chris Gaffaney (NZL) tv umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crown (NZL)cf/sst