Bangladesh raises electricity prices to ease subsidy burden

DHAKA, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) --:In an apparent bid to ease the subsidy burden, the Bangladeshi government has again raised the prices of power at both the wholesale and retail levels.

The new rates will come into effect from Feb. 1, 2023, according to a notice from the ministry of power, energy and mineral resources.

The retail price of electricity will be raised by 5 percent for the second time in less than a month while the wholesale prices are seeing an increase of 8.06 percent, according to the notice.

The Bangladeshi government on Jan. 12 raised the electricity price at the retail level by 5 percent to 7.48 taka per unit on a weighted average, ignoring opposition from businesses and consumers.

The move to raise the retail price of electricity on Jan. 12 came after the price was hiked by 19.92 percent at the producers' level in December last year.