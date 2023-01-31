UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Raises Electricity Prices To Ease Subsidy Burden

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Bangladesh raises electricity prices to ease subsidy burden

DHAKA, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) --:In an apparent bid to ease the subsidy burden, the Bangladeshi government has again raised the prices of power at both the wholesale and retail levels.

The new rates will come into effect from Feb. 1, 2023, according to a notice from the ministry of power, energy and mineral resources.

The retail price of electricity will be raised by 5 percent for the second time in less than a month while the wholesale prices are seeing an increase of 8.06 percent, according to the notice.

The Bangladeshi government on Jan. 12 raised the electricity price at the retail level by 5 percent to 7.48 taka per unit on a weighted average, ignoring opposition from businesses and consumers.

The move to raise the retail price of electricity on Jan. 12 came after the price was hiked by 19.92 percent at the producers' level in December last year.

Related Topics

Electricity Price December From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

1 hour ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

2 hours ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

3 hours ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

3 hours ago
 KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Pesh ..

KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.