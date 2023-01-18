Bangladesh raises gas prices for commercial users to unlock IMF funding

DHAKA, Jan. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) --:Merely a couple of days after increasing electricity prices, the Bangladeshi government Wednesday hiked gas prices for commercial users in an apparent bid to unlock funding from the IMF or the International Monetary Fund.

The overall rate of increase is from a minimum 14.49 percent to a maximum 178.88 percent.

The gas price for industrial units of all sizes has been set at a flat rate of 30 taka per cubic meter, said a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on Wednesday.

Previously, large industrial units had to pay 11.98 taka, medium units 11.78 taka and small industries 10.78 taka.

For users, such as hotels and restaurants, the price has been raised to 30.50 taka from 26.64 taka per unit.

Gas prices in the country were previously increased in June 2022 by an average of 22.78 percent in a bid to adjust government subsidies.