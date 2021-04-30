Bangladesh records 2,177 new COVID-19 cases, 57 new deaths

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :-- Bangladesh reported 2,177 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 57 new deaths from the coronavirus epidemic on Friday, bringing its total tally to 759,132 with 11,450 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 21,046 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the Asian country rose to 681,426 including 4,325 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is currently 1.51 percent and recovery rate is 89.76 percent.

Bangladesh recorded its highest number of daily cases at 7,626 on April 7 and that of daily deaths at 112 on April 19.