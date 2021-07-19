Bangladesh records 231 new COVID-19 deaths

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Bangladesh on Monday recorded the highest single-day deaths from COVID-19 at 231, bringing the overall death toll to 18,125, said the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official data showed 13,321 more confirmed cases were recorded during the past day in Bangladesh, raising the total tally to 1,117,310.

A total of 45,012 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m.

local time Monday across the country.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country has risen to 941,343, including 9,335 new recoveries from the pandemic on Monday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, currently the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh stands at 1.62 percent and the recovery rate has fallen to 84.25 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 13,768 on July 12 and the previous highest number of deaths of 230 on July 11.