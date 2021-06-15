Bangladesh records 3,319 new COVID-19 cases, 50 more deaths

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Bangladesh reported 3,319 new COVID-19 cases and 50 new deaths on Tuesday, taking the national tally to 833,291 and the total death toll to 13,222, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 23,265 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 771,073 including 2,243 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.59 percent and the current recovery rate is 92.53 percent.