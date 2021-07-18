UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Records 8,489 New COVID-19 Cases, 204 More Deaths

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Bangladesh records 8,489 new COVID-19 cases, 204 more deaths

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Bangladesh reported 8,489 new COVID-19 cases and 204 new deaths on Sunday, raising the total tally to 10,92,411 and death toll to 17,669, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 29,214 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Saturday across the country.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 923,163, including 8,820 new recoveries on Saturday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.62 percent and the current recovery rate is 84.51 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 13,768 on July 12 and the highest number of deaths of 230 on July 11.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

