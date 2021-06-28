UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Deaths Toll

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 02:10 PM

Bangladesh records highest daily COVID-19 deaths toll

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) --:Bangladesh Monday reported 119 more deaths from COVID-19, the highest single-day number, bringing the death toll to more than 14,000.

According to its Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a total of 14,172 patients have died in Bangladesh from the epidemic since it hit the country.

The DGHS also reported 5,268 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time on Sunday across Bangladesh, raising its total tally to 888,406.

The official data showed that 24,400 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients rose to 804,103 including 3,249 new recoveries reported on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is currently 1.60 percent and recovery rate is 90.51 percent.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Died Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Secur ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.19 a barrel F ..

56 minutes ago

Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives Burun ..

2 hours ago

Falaj Water Channel at Founder’s Memorial: Celeb ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 914 new cases of coronavirus, 20 ..

3 hours ago

PM to visit Naran and Kaghan to inaugurate various ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.