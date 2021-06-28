Bangladesh records highest daily COVID-19 deaths toll

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) --:Bangladesh Monday reported 119 more deaths from COVID-19, the highest single-day number, bringing the death toll to more than 14,000.

According to its Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a total of 14,172 patients have died in Bangladesh from the epidemic since it hit the country.

The DGHS also reported 5,268 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time on Sunday across Bangladesh, raising its total tally to 888,406.

The official data showed that 24,400 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients rose to 804,103 including 3,249 new recoveries reported on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is currently 1.60 percent and recovery rate is 90.51 percent.