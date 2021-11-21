Bangladesh records zero daily COVID-19 death for 1st time in 19 months

DHAKA, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:Bangladesh recorded no daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time in more than one-and-a-half years Sunday.

Prior to Saturday, there had not been a day without a COVID-19 death since April 3, 2020 in the country.

Bangladesh recorded zero single-day deaths a number of times in March and April last year after reporting the first three fatalities on March 18, 2020.

Both COVID-19 cases and deaths significantly dropped throughout Bangladesh in the recent months as vaccinations have largely increased.

Bangladesh launched the vaccine rollout in January this year. Amid uncertainty about a timely vaccine shipment from India, the Bangladeshi government subsequently halted administering the first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the people.

In June, the vaccination drive resumed in parts of the country with the China-donated Sinopharm vaccines.