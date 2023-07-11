Open Menu

Bangladesh Reeling From Record Case Counts Of Dengue Fever

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) --:Bangladesh Monday reported three new dengue deaths and 889 new patients in just one day, which is the country's biggest one-day tally since January this year.

The highest single-day rise in the cases came just a day after the country reported record six dengue fatalities.

According to figures reported by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health, 574 people were diagnosed with dengue in Dhaka alone Monday.

With the fresh infections reported as of 8:00 a.m. local time Monday, the number of dengue cases has surged to 13,843 in Bangladesh so far this year, the DGHS said.

