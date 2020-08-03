UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Reports 1,356 New COVID-19 Cases, 30 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 04:10 PM

Bangladesh reports 1,356 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths

DHAKA, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,356 new COVID-19 cases Monday, taking the total to 242,102.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana told a media briefing that 30 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the death toll to 3,184.

According to the official, 4,249 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs nationwide.

She said the total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 137,905, including 1,066 new recoveries.

According to the official, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.32 percent, and the current recovery rate is 56.96 percent.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

