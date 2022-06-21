UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Reports 1st COVID-19 Death In June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2022 | 01:10 PM

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Bangladesh recorded a COVID-19 death on Monday with the daily test positivity rate jumping to 10.87 percent.

Monday's death was the first one from the pandemic recorded in 21 days. The South Asian country reported the last COVID-19-linked death on May 30.

Also, on Monday Bangladesh reported 873 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 19,57,200, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

A total of 29,132 people have died from COVID-19 as of Monday in the country.

Official data showed that 8,028 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.

m. local time Monday across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country rose to 19,05,899 including 92 new recoveries reported Monday, said the DGHS.

According to official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate for the country is now 1.49 percent and the current recovery rate is 97.38 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 16,230 on July 28, 2021 and the highest number of daily deaths at 264 twice on Aug. 5 and 10 last year.

