Bangladesh reports 3,533 new cases of COVID-19, 193,590 in total

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported over 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total in the country to over 193,000.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing on Wednesday afternoon that "3,533 new COVID-19 positive cases and 33 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh." "The number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 193,590 while fatalities stood at 2,457," she said, adding the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.

27 percent.

According to the official, 14,002 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.

She said the total number of recovered patients in the country now stands at 105,023, including 1,796 on Wednesday and the current recovery rate is 54.25 percent.

Bangladesh recorded previous highest 4,019 cases in a 24-hour period on July 2.

And the country reported the highest 64 deaths of COVID-19 patients in a day on June 30.