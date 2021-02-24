Bangladesh reports 428 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

DHAKA, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Bangladesh reported 428 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths on Wednesday, making the tally at 544,544 and the death toll at 8,379, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 16,152 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 493,798 including 911 new recoveries on Wednesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.54 percent and the current recovery rate is 90.68 percent.