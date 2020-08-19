UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Reports Nearly 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths on Wednesday, making the tally at more than 285,000 and total deaths at 3,781 respectively, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

According to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country reached 285,091.

The official data showed that 14,678 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 165,738, including 2,913 new recoveries on Wednesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.33 percent and the current recovery rate is 58.14 percent in the country.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2, and the highest daily deaths of 64 on June 30.

