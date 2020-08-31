UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Reports Over 2,100 New COVID-19 Cases, 33 New Deaths

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Bangladesh reports over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 33 new deaths

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new deaths on Monday, making the total tally at nearly 313,000 and total deaths at 4,281, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

According to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country reached 312,996 including 2,174 new cases on Monday.

"33 more people died in the last 24 hours," it said in a statement.

The official data showed that 12,454 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 204,887 including 2,980 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.37 percent and the current recovery rate is 65.46 percent in the country.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2, and the highest daily deaths of 64 on June 30.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Died June July Family

Recent Stories

Residents of Karachi DHA protest against CBC over ..

2 minutes ago

OPPO to unveil its Reno4 series on 10th September ..

13 minutes ago

‘Pakistan and Imran Khan can’t go side by side ..

42 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan expands scope of ‘ReThink Brine ..

45 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis &amp; Disasters Commit ..

45 minutes ago

Tikhanovskaya Plans to Address UN Security Council ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.