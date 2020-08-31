Bangladesh reports over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 33 new deaths

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new deaths on Monday, making the total tally at nearly 313,000 and total deaths at 4,281, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

According to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country reached 312,996 including 2,174 new cases on Monday.

"33 more people died in the last 24 hours," it said in a statement.

The official data showed that 12,454 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 204,887 including 2,980 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.37 percent and the current recovery rate is 65.46 percent in the country.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2, and the highest daily deaths of 64 on June 30.