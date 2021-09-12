Bangladesh resumes in-person academic activities after 18 months

DHAKA, Bangladesh, 12 Sept (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) -:Nationwide in-person academic activities in schools and colleges in Bangladesh resumed on Sunday after nearly 18 months of impasse due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 40 million students at primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels started to attend classes in-person, though as part of pandemic measures students at the Primary level will attend classes once a week until further notification.

"I feel as I felt during my first day at school nearly 10 years back," Ruiah Swaleha Sarah, a student at the Wills Little Flower School and College in the capital Dhaka told Anadolu Agency while entering her classroom Sunday morning.

Another student, Ishamam Zaman, said he was very pleased after meeting his friends after a long gap.