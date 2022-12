Bangladesh rolls out 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DHAKA, Dec. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) --:-- Bangladesh Tuesday began administering the 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine to priority groups in its capital city of Dhaka.

The priority groups include those working on the frontline of the pandemic combat and pregnant women, said Ahmedul Kabir, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), after launching the campaign at a hospital in Dhaka.

People aged above 60, who already received their third COVID-19 jabs, will also be vaccinated under this campaign, according to the DGHS.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, the country has so far recorded a total of 20,36,938 cases, with 29,438 deaths and 19,86,857 recoveries, the DGHS said.