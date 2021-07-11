UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh See Off Late Resistance To Crush Zimbabwe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 07:20 PM

Bangladesh see off late resistance to crush Zimbabwe

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Some resolute batting and dropped catches held up Bangladesh before they completed a crushing 220-run win over Zimbabwe on the final day of a one-off Test at Harare sports Club on Sunday.

Needing a world record 477 to win, the hosts were all out for 256 after brave innings from nightwatchman Donald Tiripano and fast-medium bowler Blessing Muzarabani delayed the tourists' celebrations.

It was the fifth Test victory for Bangladesh outside the country and a fitting send-off for all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad, who is retiring from the longest format after an unbeaten career-best 150, his fifth Test century, in the first innings.

The visitors formed a guard of honour for Mahmudullah, playing his 50th Test since making his debut in 2009, and let him lead the team on to the pitch for the final day, which began with Zimbabwe 140-3.

New cap Dion Myers added a further 19 in tandem with Tiripano before Bangladesh made a telling breakthrough.

Myers eked out 26 from 88 balls, a nuggety innings punctuated by two sixes and helped by two dropped chances by wicketkeeper Liton Das and Shakib al Hasan.

He was undone by off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, chipping him straight to Shadman islam at midwicket.

The departure of Myers triggered a collapse with his wicket the first of four to fall within 19 balls for the addition of 36 runs as Zimbabwe slumped to 176-7 at lunch.

Timycen Maruma and Roy Kaia were both trapped leg before for ducks and wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva made just one before being bowled by Taskin Ahmed who finished with 4-82.

But Bangladesh's hopes of wrapping up a victory swiftly were dashed as Tiripano and Muzarabani dug in to add 41 for the ninth wicket.

Tiripano made 52 off 144 balls before edging a good-length delivery from Ebadot Hossain and a diving Das made the catch.

Muzarabani finished unbeaten on 30, having faced 51 balls in 93 minutes and struck four fours.

But Bangladesh completed the victory when Richard Ngarava went for a big slog against Mehidy and lost his middle stump.

Mehidy finished with 4-66 to give him nine wickets in the match.

The all-format tour by Bangladesh resumes on Friday with the first of three one-day internationals, which will be followed by three Twenty20 internationals.

Related Topics

Century World Bangladesh Resolute Lead Zimbabwe Mahmudullah Taskin Ahmed Roy Kaia Harare Sports Club Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches second edition of Atliq P ..

3 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

5 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

6 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.