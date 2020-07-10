UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Sees 2,949 New COVID-19 Cases, Gov't Urges People To Follow Guidelines

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh reached 178,443 on Friday, as 2,949 new infections were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing Friday afternoon that "2,949 new COVID-19 positive cases and 37 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh." "The number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 178,443 while fatalities stood at 2,275," she said.

According to the official, 13,488 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.

Bangladesh recorded previous highest 4,019 cases in a 24-hour period on July 2.

And the country reported the highest 64 deaths of COVID-19 patients in a day on June 30.

Sultana Friday once again urged people to follow the government guidelines on precautions needed to be followed properly to rein in the virus.

"Your security is in your hands and never forget to wear a mask," said Nasima, as media reported that streets are extremely congested again and safety rules including social distancing are not applied or obeyed properly with many people without wearing masks.

Not wearing a mask while in public is illegal in Bangladesh, according to a circular issued by the Directorate General of Health Services earlier.

The offense carries a maximum sentence of six months, or 100,000 taka fine (1,182 U.S. Dollars), or both.

TV footage showed Friday afternoon that traders and buyers were in congested cattle markets in parts of Bangladesh without maintaining social distancing and adopting other safety guidelines.

