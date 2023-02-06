UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Sees Dip In Per Capita Income, GDP In 2021-22 Fiscal Year

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Bangladesh sees dip in per capita income, GDP in 2021-22 fiscal year

DHAKA, Feb. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) --:Bangladesh's per capita income reached 2,793 U.S. Dollars in the fiscal year 2021-22 (July 2021-June 2022), a 1.10 percent drop from the provisional figure of 2,824 dollars, as stated in the report by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

The decrease was mainly due to the growth of the country's total population and depreciation of the local Currency against the U.S. Dollar.

According to the report, Bangladesh's GDP (gross domestic product) growth edged down to 7.1 percent from the provisional estimation of 7.25 percent in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

