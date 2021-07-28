Bangladesh sees record coronavirus deaths, infections amid lockdown

DHAKA, Bangladesh , 28 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) -:Bangladesh continued Wednesday to experience coronavirus deaths and infections in a third consecutive wave despite successive lockdown restrictions for months to stop the spread.

The south Asian country registered its highest single-day casualties with 258 deaths and 14,925 new cases with a worrying infection rate of 28.44%, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Casualties reached 19,779 while the number of infections rising to 1,194,752, said DGHS.

The country of about 170 million is struggling to handle the rising number of coronavirus patients as health facilities, including in the capital, Dhaka, and major cities, are already occupied and queued for intensive care units and other support, according to the hospital authorities.

Home Minister Asaduzzzaman Khan Kamal told reporters following an inter-ministerial meeting on the virus that ongoing restrictions will not be eased and reopening of apparel and other factories will not happen before Aug. 5.