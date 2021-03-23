UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Set New Zealand 272-run Target In Second ODI

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 02:50 PM

Bangladesh set New Zealand 272-run target in second ODI

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Bangladesh returned to form and set New Zealand a challenging target of 272 runs to win the second one-day international in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Batting to avoid a series defeat, Bangladesh finished their alloted 50 overs on 271 for six after losing the toss and being put into bat.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal top-scored with 78 and Mohammad Mithun contributed an unbeaten 73 off 57 balls.

It was a marked improvement on the tourists' series opener, when they were skittled for 131 and slumped to an eight-wicket defeat.

Black Caps skipper Tom Latham hoped for a similar collapse at Christchurch's Hagley Oval but Mitchell Santner was the best of the New Zealand bowlers with two wickets for 51.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Christchurch Mohammad Mithun Tamim Iqbal Mitchell Santner Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Boxer Wasim reveals “fixing” offer from a neig ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Culture organises virtual workshop to promot ..

11 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi joins &#039;Tide Tu ..

26 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $63.22 a barrel M ..

41 minutes ago

Russian Media Watchdog Slams Twitter for Continuin ..

44 minutes ago

UAE Pro League announces schedule for remaining Ar ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.