Bangladesh Star Apologises After Confrontation With Teammate

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Bangladesh star apologises after confrontation with teammate

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim apologised to a teammate Tuesday after an angry confrontation during a Twenty20 tournament.

The 33-year-old wicketkeeper turned on Nasum Ahmed after the two nearly collided while going for a catch.

Mushfiqur made the catch, but then shied as if to throw the ball at Nasum, or land a blow.

He faced a storm of social media criticism for his behaviour during the Bangabandhu Twenty20 Cup game between his Beximco Dhaka side and Fortune Barishal.

Bangladesh's most capped player was fined by the match referee after the game.

"First of all... I would like to apologise to all my fans and spectators regarding the incident that happened yesterday," Mushfiqur wrote on his Facebook page.

"I have already apologised after the game to my fellow team-mate Nasum.

"I am a human being above all and the gesture that I have shown was not acceptable. I promise it won't be repeated." The post was accompanied by a photo of Mushfiq and Nasum.

The Bangladesh cricket board fined Mushfiqur a quarter of his match fee.

"We considered his track record, which is good," said match referee Roqibul Hasan, "but he was warned that if the act is repeated he would be in trouble,".

Beximco Dhaka won the game by nine runs to qualify for the December 18 final of the tournament.

