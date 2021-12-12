UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Surgeons To Separate Conjoined Twin Girls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Bangladesh surgeons to separate conjoined twin girls

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Bangladeshi surgeons will on Monday separate conjoined twin toddlers in a marathon procedure long-delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-and-a-half year old girls, Labiba and Lamisa, were born joined at the back and share a spine, genitalia and part of their intestinal tract.

Doctors partially separated their rectums nine days after birth, but follow-up surgery was postponed last year after the country recorded its first Covid-19 cases.

"My babies cannot sit or properly lie down together," said Monufa Begum, the 20-year-old mother of the twins.

"It is very difficult to keep them quiet. Both my husband and I have barely slept since their birth," she told AFP.

A team of 35 doctors will oversee an expected 10-hour operation to separate the pair after two months of tests to determine whether the procedure was possible.

Caring for the twins has been an immense financial and emotional burden for the family, said 22-year-old father Lal Mia.

"I am very worried but simultaneously excited. It would be great to see my daughters walking and living separately," he told AFP.

"But it is also very difficult for a parent to see their babies on the surgery table." The Dhaka Medical College Hospital is covering costs of the surgery and doctors there are hopeful about Monday's outcome after safely separating two other sets of conjoined twins in 2017 and 2018.

"God willing, we will be successful," Ashraful Haque, the hospital's chief paediatric surgeon, told AFP.

Conjoined twins develop when an early embryo only partially separates, leaving babies physically connected after birth.

Many conjoined twins are stillborn or die shortly after birth, but advances in surgery and technology have improved survival rates.

Related Topics

Technology Dhaka Marathon 2017 2018 God Family Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Demystifying 1971 to Reveal the Truth

Demystifying 1971 to Reveal the Truth

4 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Exchange, Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Found ..

Al Ansari Exchange, Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation sign $10m agreement to i ..

11 minutes ago
 EWEC issues request for qualifications for develop ..

EWEC issues request for qualifications for development of Shuweihat S4 RO Indepe ..

26 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak the most influential figure in ..

Fatima bint Mubarak the most influential figure in women&#039;s rights this year ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooper ..

UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.