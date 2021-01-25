Bangladesh sweep ODI series 3-0 against West Indies

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Bangladesh beat the West Indies by 120 runs in the third one-day international in Chittagong Monday to sweep the series 3-0.

Mohammad Saifuddin claimed three wickets as Bangladesh bowled out the West Indies for 177 runs in 44.

2 overs.

Earlier, four players hit fifties as Bangladesh made 297-6 in their 50 overs.

The hosts won the first two matches of the series in Dhaka by six and seven wickets respectivelyThe two teams will play two Test matches in February.