Bangladesh Sweep ODI Series 3-0 Against West Indies
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:10 PM
Chittagong, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Bangladesh beat the West Indies by 120 runs in the third one-day international in Chittagong Monday to sweep the series 3-0.
Mohammad Saifuddin claimed three wickets as Bangladesh bowled out the West Indies for 177 runs in 44.
2 overs.
Earlier, four players hit fifties as Bangladesh made 297-6 in their 50 overs.
The hosts won the first two matches of the series in Dhaka by six and seven wickets respectivelyThe two teams will play two Test matches in February.