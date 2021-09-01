UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Thrash New Zealand By 7 Wickets In 1st T20

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Dhaka, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Shakib Al Hasan made 25 as Bangladesh hammered New Zealand by seven wickets in the first of the five Twenty20 internationals on Wednesday.

The hosts, who dismissed New Zealand for their joint-lowest T20 total of 60 in 16.

5 overs with Mustafizur Rahman picking three wickets, achieved their target with 30 balls to spare in Dhaka.

It was Bangladesh's first ever T20 win over New Zealand after 10 previous attempts.

The second T20 is on Friday with all the matches to be played at the same venue.

