Bangladesh to bat vs New Zealand in 2nd T20I

Dhaka, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Dhaka on Friday.

Bangladesh lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning Wednesday's opening match by seven wickets.

New Zealand handed pacer Ben Sears a T20 debut and brought in Hamish Bennett. They replaced Blair Tickner and Jacob Duffy. Bangladesh fielded an unchanged team.

Bangladesh Mahmudullah Riyad, (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed New Zealand Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)tv Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN).