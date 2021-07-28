UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh To Launch COVID Vaccine Campaign For Rohingya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Bangladesh to launch COVID vaccine campaign for Rohingya

DHAKA, Bangladesh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :- Bangladesh will launch a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for Rohingya in the refugee camps of Cox's Bazar district amid calls for vaccinating the persecuted people.

Rohingya refugees aged 55 and above will get vaccinated initially, and the age limit will gradually be lowered with the arrival of more vaccines from various sources, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told reporters in Dhaka late Wednesday.

"The refugees will get vaccinated in a similar arrangement and with the same type of vaccines for Bangladeshi citizens of Cox's Bazar, and there will be no discrimination between local people and Rohingya," said Momen.

The decision was made in a meeting with the Health Ministry to ensure the health safety of the refugees, he added.

There is regular communication between the refugees and the host community, so it is important to vaccinate the Rohingya to ensure the safety of the locals, he continued.

Momen said the government will cover the vaccination of the refugees from "what we have [vaccines for its citizens], and no discrimination will be made in this case." He noted, however, that there are some difficulties in preserving vaccines they get through the COVAX facility, with Chinese Sinopharm vaccines easier to maintain under cold chain management.

Earlier, the government said it would start vaccinating around 50,000 refugees with the number of infections rising across Bangladesh.

Related Topics

Bangladesh China Dhaka Same From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

7 lakh tourists visited to KP's tourist spots on E ..

2 seconds ago

'Olympic jail': Quarantined Dutch athletes demand ..

3 seconds ago

USAID announces Merit, Need-based scholarships for ..

4 seconds ago

Uzbekistan sees record daily COVID-19 cases since ..

6 seconds ago

Rescue-1122, Civil Defence on high alert to cope w ..

8 seconds ago

Relief funds issued for disbursement among rain af ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.