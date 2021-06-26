UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh To Start Strict Lockdown From Monday To Slow Spread Of COVID-19

Sat 26th June 2021

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) --:The Bangladeshi government has announced the imposition of a nationwide strict lockdown for a week from Monday to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, asking people to avoid non-essential trips.

The decision was announced on Friday night amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases recently in the country.

Bangladesh's Press Information Department (PID) in a statement made the announcement hours after the health authorities reported the country's second highest daily deaths from COVID-19 since the local outbreak of the coronavirus in March last year.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported 108 new fatalities and 5,869 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the overall tally to 878,804 with 13,976 deaths.

The PID said, "The lockdown would be in place for seven days from June 28."It said all offices including government, semi-government, and private offices will be closed from Monday. No one will be allowed to go outside except for trips for the absolute necessity, it noted.

Amid an uptrend in the new cases, river transport and railway and bus operations have already been suspended in the country, with the only exception for emergency services.

